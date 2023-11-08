Cosner Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 60,822 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.49. 3,999,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

