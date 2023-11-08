CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

