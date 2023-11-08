Critical Analysis: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 6 18 1 2.80 First Solar 0 5 19 0 2.79

Profitability

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $23.86, suggesting a potential upside of 138.84%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $234.72, suggesting a potential upside of 62.63%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than First Solar.

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -34.79% -14.83% -2.94% First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $557.69 million 2.16 -$161.64 million ($2.15) -4.58 First Solar $2.62 billion 5.68 -$44.17 million $4.42 31.50

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Sunnova Energy International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.