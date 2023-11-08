Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 22.1 %

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $150,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.