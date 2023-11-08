DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

DallasNews Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. DallasNews has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DallasNews by 62.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in DallasNews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DallasNews during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

