Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DAR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 1,447,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,511. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

