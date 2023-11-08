Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $135,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

