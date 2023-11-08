Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.00. Daxor shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 755 shares trading hands.

Daxor Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daxor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of Daxor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

