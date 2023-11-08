Devon Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 53,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 43,057 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 8,809,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,869. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

