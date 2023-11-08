DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. DHT has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13.

Get DHT alerts:

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DHT by 21.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on DHT

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.