Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.22 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 1,752,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $512.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

