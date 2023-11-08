DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

DISH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 21,480,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

