Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Trading Up 0.3%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 7,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 12,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Ebara Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

