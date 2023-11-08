eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $56.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,265,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

