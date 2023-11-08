Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 2,720,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.