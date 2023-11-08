Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

ELAN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 8,021,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

