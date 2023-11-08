Electroneum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $1.88 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005071 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,460,290 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

