Elevatus Welath Management Buys Shares of 20,990 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Applied Materials comprises 2.1% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. 858,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

