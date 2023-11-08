Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.96.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $21.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.00. 5,843,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,684. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

