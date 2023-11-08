Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.02

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $417,495.97 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00205088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.29 or 0.00687528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00465345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00051902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00139823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,148,801 coins and its circulating supply is 71,148,603 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

