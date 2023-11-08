Etsy (ETSY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

11/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/31/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

10/24/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $126.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Etsy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $90.00.

10/5/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/19/2023 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Etsy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

