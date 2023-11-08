Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Evergy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,641,000 after buying an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

