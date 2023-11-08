Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.