Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 120,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,329. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

