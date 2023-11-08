Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,090 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,631. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

