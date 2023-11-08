Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
