Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expensify Trading Down 37.9 %

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 1,724,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 168,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $418,857.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,095,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,595,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 168,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $418,857.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,095,025 shares in the company, valued at $17,595,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,654,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,326.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 511,908 shares of company stock worth $1,955,564 and sold 424,300 shares worth $1,650,232. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

