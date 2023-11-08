Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.73 million.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $175.67. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.11.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

