Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.73 million.
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $175.67. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
