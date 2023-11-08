Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,044 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,044 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,033. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

