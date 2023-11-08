Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 101,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

SCHR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 569,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,490. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

