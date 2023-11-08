Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 465,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

