Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,605,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,698,000 after buying an additional 311,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after buying an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,996,000 after buying an additional 802,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock remained flat at $23.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. 362,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,915. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

