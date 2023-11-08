Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $903.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $940.43. 270,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,936. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $437.30 and a 1-year high of $954.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $889.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.22.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

