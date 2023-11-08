Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

FENC stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.