Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
FENC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,507.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 778,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 909.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
