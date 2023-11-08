Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $300.77 million and $53.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,999,438 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

