Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $300.77 million and $53.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00036293 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024252 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011969 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003328 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,999,438 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.