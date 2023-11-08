Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. 901,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.