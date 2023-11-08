Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 0.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Markel Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,327.85. 13,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,473.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,418.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

