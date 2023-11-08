First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $639.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 572.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

