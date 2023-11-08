Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,581. Flywire has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

