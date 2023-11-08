Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $27.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,969,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,127. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

