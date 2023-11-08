FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,027 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,216,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

