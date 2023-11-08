FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.04. 1,788,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

