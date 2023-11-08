FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEFA traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,374,695 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

