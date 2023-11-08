FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151,781 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 936,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

