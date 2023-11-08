FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,563 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.41. 324,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

