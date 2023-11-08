FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $5,935,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,281,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

