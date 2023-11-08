FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $5,935,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,281,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.