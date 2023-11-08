FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

