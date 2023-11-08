Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $562.34

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.34 ($6.94) and traded as low as GBX 555.34 ($6.86). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.04), with a volume of 34,546 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,630.77, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

