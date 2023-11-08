Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,082.27

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,082.27 ($13.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,074 ($13.26). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.33), with a volume of 202,896 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.69) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,790 ($22.10).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,082.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,115.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,962.96%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

